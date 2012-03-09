FOX 10 & My 45 Jobs

To apply online for one or more of our open positions, click here

KSAZ/KUTP TV – ELC Director

KSAZ/KUTP TV – ELC Director

Operate Sony ELC automation, MV8000G video switcher and associated peripherals. Work with Producers to assemble show rundowns in I-News, camera blocking and talent placement, set lighting, props, audio support and strategy sessions and post show debriefing. Use iNews computer, ELC playlist viewer, Bitcentral playout, ISQ playout of Chyron Mosaic and Power Clips, Vinten Fusion camera control, Wheatstone audio console, and the Sony 8000 video switcher. Maintain manual "audio operator" and/or "Technical Director" skills in the event of catastrophic failure. Perform Shot Box function, use Cue folders, use Icon manager application to configure video levels and routing, control switcher macros, and trigger/effect/control robotic cameras. Floor direct as needed. Work professionally as part of a cohesive team within specific time constraints. May be required to prep programming and monitor master control on a relief basis. HS diploma (or equivalent) req. College degree preferred. 5+ years TV studio and control room work. Varied shifts, OT, weekends & holidays.

KSAZ/KUTP TV – Electronic Design Promotion Producer

KSAZ/KUTP TV – Electronic Design Promotion Producer

Conceptualize/produce high profile creative digital on-line, on air material. Coordinate with Fox Graphics Hub, and/or create the production of on and off air graphics. Must be highly proficient in Photoshop, After-Effects and all programs related to Adobe's Creative Cloud plus a proficiency in Cinema 4D recommended. A strong creative background, excellent writing/communication skills and highly organized; multi-task, prioritize under tight deadlines req. Skill with html coding and back-end website maintenance & programming a plus. Print work (creation of ads, billboards, stills and animated, banners, brochures, logos in print or web form, set design, signage, wraps etc.) Although this is a Monday through Friday position, weekends, holidays and varied hours may be required. 4 year college degree in graphic arts or related field is preferred. 2 years broadcast graphics preferred.

KSAZ – Associate Producer

KSAZ – Associate Producer

Assist with all areas of newscast production including content selection and research, organize scripts, newscast timing, writing, and basic video editing, booking guests. Field produce spot news stories and special segments. Work cohesively with producers, photographers, reporters and editors to produce news stories. Overtime, holidays and varied hours required. 4 year college degree or equivalent req. Six (6) months broadcast news experience required. Requires a solid background in writing and news production. Must be able to manage multiple tasks in a fast paced environment. Proficiency with PC and industry specific software. Candidates must submit resume, cover letter and salary requirements.

KSAZ/KUTP TV – Local Sales Manager

KSAZ/KUTP TV – Local Sales Manager

Duties include sale of ad time and digital assets to local/regional clients-agencies. Must have a strong background in digital sales management including Wide Orbit Media Sales, DFP and training. Develop/implement new business plan. Motivate and hold a strong team of local AE's accountable for revenue goals. Knowledge of marketing, retail and competitive media, ratings, pricing, inventory control and budgeting req. Communicate effectively with and establish strong relationships w/ local agencies & clients. Maintain LPM market rating and programming knowledge. Develop rating estimates & assist with research pieces. Deal effectively with a varied list of clients. Demonstrated ability to solve problems creatively. Candidate must be detailed oriented, resourceful, team player, reliable and a self-starter. Much have excellent computer skills and knowledge of industry software req. Strong written/oral communications, presentation, and management skills req. Varied hours, WE, holidays and local & national travel required. Must have or be willing to obtain reliable transportation and a valid driver's license. College degree (or equivalent work experience) and 3-5 years major market broadcast sales experience req.

KSAZ TV – Electronic News Gathering (ENG) Editor

KSAZ TV – Electronic News Gathering (ENG) Editor

Fox Television in Phoenix Arizona is looking for an Electronic News Gathering (ENG) Editor. Duties include: Edit ENG material for various newscasts under specific time constraints using state-of-the-art, non-linear editing equipment. Must have a working knowledge of Adobe Premiere editing platform. Familiarity with Bitcentral newsroom system and iNews a plus. Must be able to work in a graphics-intense, high-production value, fast-paced news environment. Applicant must understand what elements go into good storytelling and apply appropriate techniques into their daily work. Candidate is expected to be willing to cross-train into other areas of the news operation if needed. Weekends, holidays and varied hours req. HS diploma or equiv req. College degree preferred. 6 months news or related editing exp. req. Must be a self-starter and able to work efficiently in fast-paced surroundings, both independently and as a team member. Candidates must submit samples of editing work on DVD or web link.

KSAZ/KUTP – GA Reporter

KSAZ/KUTP – GA Reporter

Requires a highly creative individual with the ability to research, write and deliver compelling news stories to maintain viewer interest. Must be an outstanding storyteller and live on-air performer with strong news coverage ideas, superior interviewing skills and the ability to ad-lib effectively. Must have a minimum 4 years' experience reporting. Work cohesively with producers, editors and photographers to create news stories & features; taped and live for on-air, online and digital properties. Develop and maintain story source network. Make public appearances on behalf of the station. Must have proven track record of using social media to attract, inform and engage the audience. Local/national travel, weekends, holidays and varied hours req. Four year college deg. req. 4+ years exp. Investigative journalism req. broadcast TV reporting in top 55 market req. Work accurately/efficiently w/in time constraints. Proficiency w/ newsroom computers and related software req. Must also demonstrate experience and proficiency with live news technology. Must have, or be willing to obtain, a valid AZ driver's license and be able to drive. Candidates must submit resume and video/link of recent work.

KSAZ/KUTP Fox Television- Account Executive

KSAZ/KUTP Fox Television- Account Executive

Fox Television in Phoenix Arizona is looking for an experienced Account Executive responsible for all aspects of account maintenance, including digital, generating new business, and the creation and sale of unique promotional sponsorships. Candidate must be able to present and negotiate all aspects of the Station and digital platforms. Candidate must have excellent communication, negotiation and organizational skills. Must have Industry knowledge and be able to work in a team environment. Must be able to develop strong client and agency relationships and be strong at transactional business. Proven success with generating and maintaining new business and experience with major sports programming sales req. Prior experience with WideOrbit and Rentrak preferred. Candidate must be detailed oriented, resourceful, reliable and a self-starter. Maintain timely and detailed paperwork and reports relating to sales activities. Must have or be willing to obtain and drive reliable transportation and have a valid driver's license. Local travel and varied hours required. Bachelor's degree required and a minimum of three (3) years' experience in Sales; TV Sales preferred. Ideal candidate must possess a proven track record of success in sales. A four year college degree is preferred. Knowledge of media math, TV ratings and web metrics is a plus. Varied hours required.

Ref posting source and position #6512.

KSAZ/KUTP Maintenance Engineer (Regular Full-Time)

KSAZ/KUTP Maintenance Engineer (Regular Full-Time)

Duties include but are not limited to: Troubleshooting broadcast electronic and networking equipment to the component level in cameras, video and IP routers, switchers, microwave and ATSC transmitters, and associated terminal equipment; Maintenance and repair of technical equipment; Installation of new equipment, and support of plant operations; Maintain studio and field cameras, media servers, digital audio consoles, Production and Master Control automation, and Chyron graphic systems. Maintain documentation and show proficiency at locating equipment based on line drawings. Must be able to create CAD line drawings. The successful candidate must be a problem solver who will be responsible for both corrective and scheduled preventive maintenance on television equipment, including P2 equipment, switchers, cameras, robotic pedestals, ENG equipment, servers, transmitters, as well as computers, network, and telecom equipment. Component level electronic troubleshooting skills as well as exceptional IT skills are required. Must have an understanding of computers and microprocessors as they apply to broadcasting equipment. Must have thorough knowledge of Windows operating systems and be proficient at MS Excel, Word, and Visio. Cisco Networking certifications are a plus. Current, relevant experience with digital video compression/encoding techniques, ATSC /MPEG transmission and thorough RF knowledge – theory and practical. UHF IOT transmitter experience is also preferred. Bitcentral Newsroom is a definite plus. Must have a General Class FCC license and/or SBE certification. Applicant must be a graduate of an accredited electronics school or college with 6 years' experience in broadcast maintenance. Must have ability to safely operate a four-wheel drive vehicle in inclement weather. Must be able to lift and carry forty-five (45) pounds and with equipment, traverse walking distances, up and down stairs, and rough terrain, to complete essential job functions. Must have a clean MVR and be willing to obtain a valid driver's license. Local travel, OT, weekends and holidays WILL be required.

KSAZ/KUTP - IT Support Technician

KSAZ/KUTP - IT Support Technician

This position assists FTS personnel with technical support of desktop computers, applications, and related technology. Support includes specification, installation, and repair of computer systems and peripherals within established FTS standards and guidelines. Activities require interaction with other members of the FTS IT team to diagnose and resolve unique, non-recurring problems. The employee in this position also assists in the maintenance, deployment, and problem solving associated with servers and networking devices. Work is performed with little supervision and requires initiative and judgment. Responsibilities: Provide PC technical support to FTS employees. This includes the installation, configuration, and ongoing usability of desktop laptop computers, mobile devices and peripheral technology. Ensure systems interconnect seamlessly with diverse systems and Active Directory resources. Back up station's IT Manager and assist with maintaining station's servers and network. This includes technical support for the file servers on the "primary Active Directory domain. Recommends and performs hardware and software upgrades on systems to ensure security, reliability, performance and longevity. Ensure system configurations and operations are in compliance with company policies and procedures. Maintain hardware/software inventories for all IT managed technologies. Works with support vendors to troubleshoot technical problems on PCs, servers and software. Assist with the creation and maintenance of technical documents used for planning and support of local servers and networks. Deploy new or upgraded technologies as defined in approved projects. Assist in information gathering associated with asset management and IT initiatives on an as-needed basis. Qualifications: BS / BA in Computer Science (or equivalent in experience). 5+ years exp. supporting Windows PCs, Servers. 3+ years exp. supporting a user base greater than 75 people. 2+ years exp. basic IP networking. OS: MS/Windows Server 2008/2012 and MS Windows 7/10. Hardware Platforms: HP Desktop and ProLiant Servers, Cisco Switches. Tablets and Smartphones. Applications/Software: MS Office, McAfee Antivirus , Microsoft SCCM, BackupExec, Ghost (or equivalent), and PGP disk encryption. Must be able to resolve issues and isolate faults methodically, follow defined procedure and processes, deal with frequent change and unexpected events, demonstrate accuracy and thoroughness, and exhibit sound and accurate judgment, logical reasoning, and the ability to learn quickly. Effective verbal and written communication skills required. Time management and organizational skills required. Candidate must consistently demonstrate a professional, positive and approachable attitude/demeanor. Must be able to multi-task with excellent attention to detail, accuracy, and strong organizational skills. Must be able to work efficiently under specific time constraints. Discretion in handling confidential material and information is required. Weekends, holidays, OT and varied hours req. Cover letter, salary expectations and resume required.

