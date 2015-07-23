STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Contact Us

Posted: Jul 23 2015 08:25PM MST

Updated: Jun 29 2017 01:08PM MST

 

KSAZ FOX 10 & KUTP My45
511 W. Adams Street
Phoenix, AZ 85003

MAIN LINE: (602) 257-1234
NEWS ROOM: (602) 262-5109

WEB SITES:
www.fox10phoenix.com
www.my45.com

Download FREE FOX 10 apps on your smartphone/tablet:
fox10phoenix.com/mobile

NEWS:

Viewer Comments:
viewernews@fox10phoenix.com

Submit photos/videos, story ideas, press releases, contact anchors/reporters:
press@fox10phoenix.com

Click here for information on obtaining copies of newscasts/segments

Sports: sports@fox10phoenix.com

Submit Photos for Morning Show Birthdays, Christmas Lights:
superfans@fox10phoenix.com

 

WEB:

Web Site or App Issues: webteam@fox10phoenix.com

Site Administrator: webteam@fox10phoenix.com

Click here for information on obtaining copies of newscasts/segments

Television and Web Site Advertising, FOX 10 Spotlight: sales@fox10phoenix.com

Submit photos/videos:
E-mail press@fox10phoenix.com
Send a tweet to @fox10phoenix
Post a message on Facebook.com/fox10phoenix

 

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook
 
Twitter
Instagram Instagram
YouTube
 

 

ENGINEERING:

Audio/Video, TV Reception Issues: dtv@fox10phoenix.com

Closed Captioning Issues: closed.captioning@fox10phoenix.com

SALES & PROMOTIONS:

Television and Web Site Advertising, FOX 10 Spotlight: sales@fox10phoenix.com

FOX10 Promotions, Events, Contests & Giveaways: promotions@fox10phoenix.com

FOX 10 & My 45 JOBS:

Current Job Listings: Click Here

EEO Reports: Click Here

COMMUNITY AFFAIRS:

Public Service Announcements, Requests for Anchors/Reporters: community@fox10phoenix.com

FOX 10 & My45 PROGRAMMING:

Viewer Comments: viewer@fox10phoenix.com
 
Viewer Comment Line: (602) 257-1234 ext. 203

FOX NETWORK PROGRAMMING:

FOX News Channel Comment Line: 1-888-369-4762

FOX Network Viewer Comment Line: (310) 369-3066

Viewer Comments: AskFox@fox.com

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories