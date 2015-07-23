Contact Us

KSAZ FOX 10 & KUTP My45

511 W. Adams Street

Phoenix, AZ 85003



MAIN LINE: (602) 257-1234

NEWS ROOM: (602) 262-5109



WEB SITES:

www.fox10phoenix.com

www.my45.com



Download FREE FOX 10 apps on your smartphone/tablet:

fox10phoenix.com/mobile

NEWS:



Viewer Comments:

viewernews@fox10phoenix.com



Submit photos/videos, story ideas, press releases, contact anchors/reporters:

press@fox10phoenix.com

Click here for information on obtaining copies of newscasts/segments



Sports: sports@fox10phoenix.com



Submit Photos for Morning Show Birthdays, Christmas Lights:

superfans@fox10phoenix.com

WEB:



Web Site or App Issues: webteam@fox10phoenix.com



Site Administrator: webteam@fox10phoenix.com

Click here for information on obtaining copies of newscasts/segments

Television and Web Site Advertising, FOX 10 Spotlight: sales@fox10phoenix.com



Submit photos/videos:

E-mail press@fox10phoenix.com

Send a tweet to @fox10phoenix

Post a message on Facebook.com/fox10phoenix

SOCIAL MEDIA:

ENGINEERING:



Audio/Video, TV Reception Issues: dtv@fox10phoenix.com



Closed Captioning Issues: closed.captioning@fox10phoenix.com

SALES & PROMOTIONS:



Television and Web Site Advertising, FOX 10 Spotlight: sales@fox10phoenix.com



FOX10 Promotions, Events, Contests & Giveaways: promotions@fox10phoenix.com

FOX 10 & My 45 JOBS:



Current Job Listings: Click Here



EEO Reports: Click Here

COMMUNITY AFFAIRS:



Public Service Announcements, Requests for Anchors/Reporters: community@fox10phoenix.com

FOX 10 & My45 PROGRAMMING:



Viewer Comments: viewer@fox10phoenix.com



Viewer Comment Line: (602) 257-1234 ext. 203

FOX NETWORK PROGRAMMING:



FOX News Channel Comment Line: 1-888-369-4762



FOX Network Viewer Comment Line: (310) 369-3066



Viewer Comments: AskFox@fox.com