<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="3100660" data-article-version="1.0">Contact Us</h1>
</header> href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Contact Us&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/contact-us" data-title="Contact Us" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/contact-us" addthis:title="Contact Us"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-3100660.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2015 08:25PM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 04:56PM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> <script>window.fbAsyncInit=function(){FB.init({appId:"483555878347647",xfbml:true,version:"v2.3"})};(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script><div id="fb-root"> </div><script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.4&appId=483555878347647";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script><p><strong>KSAZ FOX 10 & KUTP FOX 10 Xtra</strong><br> 511 W. Adams Street<br> Phoenix, AZ 85003<br> <br> MAIN LINE: (602) 257-1234<br> NEWS ROOM: (602) 262-5109<br> <br> WEB SITES:<br> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com">www.fox10phoenix.com</a><br> <a href="http://www.fox10xtra.com">www.fox10xtra.com</a><br> <br> Download FREE FOX 10 apps on your smartphone/tablet:<br> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mobile" target="_blank">fox10phoenix.com/mobile</a></p><hr><p><strong>NEWS:</strong><br> <br> Viewer Comments:<br> <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixViewerNews@foxtv.com">FoxPhoenixViewerNews@foxtv.com</a><br> <br> Submit photos/videos:<br> <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixPress@foxtv.com?subject=Photo%2FVideo%20Submission&body=Please%20answer%20the%20following%20questions%3A%20%0A%0ADid%20you%20take%20this%20photo%20or%20video%3F%20%0A%0AWhat%20is%20the%20location%3F%0A%0AFOX%2010%20Phoenix%20and%20other%20FOX%20affiliated%20entities%20would%20like%20to%20use%20your%20picture%20on%20all%20of%20our%20platforms%20until%20further%20notice.%20Is%20that%20OK%3F%20%0A%0ADo%20we%20also%20need%20anyone%20else's%20permission%3F%20%0A%0AThank%20you%20for%20the%20consideration.">FoxPhoenixPress@foxtv.com</a><br> <br> Submit story ideas, press releases, contact anchors/reporters:<br> <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixPress@foxtv.com">FoxPhoenixPress@foxtv.com</a><br> <br> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/3100061-story"><strong>Click here</strong></a> for information on obtaining copies of newscasts/segments<br> <br> Sports: <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixsports@foxtv.com">FoxPhoenixsports@foxtv.com</a><br> <br> Submit Photos for Morning Show Birthdays, Christmas Lights:<br> <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixsuperfans@foxtv.com?subject=Morning%20Show%20photo%2Fvideo%20submission&body=Please%20answer%20the%20following%20questions%3A%20%0A%0ADid%20you%20take%20this%20photo%20or%20video%3F%20%0A%0AFOX%2010%20Phoenix%20and%20other%20FOX%20affiliated%20entities%20would%20like%20to%20use%20your%20picture%20on%20all%20of%20our%20platforms%20until%20further%20notice.%20Is%20that%20OK%3F%20%0A%0ADo%20we%20also%20need%20anyone%20else's%20permission%3F%20%0A%0AThank%20you%20for%20the%20consideration.">FoxPhoenixsuperfans@foxtv.com</a></p><hr><p><strong>WEB:</strong><br> <br> Web Site or App Issues: <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixwebteam@foxtv.com">FoxPhoenixWebteam@foxtv.com</a><br> <br> Site Administrator: <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixwebteam@foxtv.com">FoxPhoenixWebteam@foxtv.com</a><br> <br> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/3100061-story"><strong>Click here</strong></a> for information on obtaining copies of newscasts/segments<br> <br> Television and Web Site Advertising, FOX 10 Spotlight: <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixsales@foxtv.com">FoxPhoenixSales@foxtv.com</a><br> <br> Submit photos/videos:<br> E-mail <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixpress@foxtv.com?subject=Photo%2FVideo%20submission&body=Please%20answer%20the%20following%20questions%3A%20%0A%0ADid%20you%20take%20this%20photo%20or%20video%3F%20%0A%0AFOX%2010%20Phoenix%20and%20other%20FOX%20affiliated%20entities%20would%20like%20to%20use%20your%20picture%20on%20all%20of%20our%20platforms%20until%20further%20notice.%20Is%20that%20OK%3F%20%0A%0ADo%20we%20also%20need%20anyone%20else's%20permission%3F%20%0A%0AThank%20you%20for%20the%20consideration.">FoxPhoenixpress@foxtv.com</a><br> Send a tweet to <a href="http://twitter.com/fox10phoenix" target="_blank">@fox10phoenix</a><br> Post a message on <a href="http://www.facebook.com/fox10phoenix">Facebook.com/fox10phoenix</a></p><hr><p><strong>SOCIAL MEDIA:</strong></p><table border="0" cellpadding="5" cellspacing="0" style="width:100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td><a href="http://facebook.com/fox10phoenix" target="_blank">Facebook</a></td> <td> <div class="fb-like" data-action="like" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/fox10phoenix" data-layout="button_count" data-share="false" data-show-faces="false"> </div> </td> </tr> <tr> <td><a href="http://twitter.com/fox10phoenix" target="_blank">Twitter</a></td> <td><a class="twitter-follow-button" data-dnt="true" data-show-count="true" href="https://twitter.com/FOX10Phoenix">Follow @FOX10Phoenix</a> </td> </tr> <tr> <td><a href="http://instagram.com/fox10phoenix" target="_Blank">Instagram</a></td> <td><a href="http://instagram.com/fox10phoenix?ref=badge"><img alt="Instagram" class="yui-img" src="//badges.instagram.com/static/images/ig-badge-view-24.png"></a></td> </tr> <tr> <td><a href="http://www.youtube.com/fox10phoenix" target="_Blank">YouTube</a></td> <td> <div class="g-ytsubscribe" data-channelid="UCJg9wBPyKMNA5sRDnvzmkdg" data-count="default" data-layout="default"> </div> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table><script>!function(f,a,g){var e,b=f.getElementsByTagName(a)[0],c=/^http:/.test(f.location)?"http":"https";if(!f.getElementById(g)){e=f.createElement(a);e.id=g;e.src=c+"://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js";b.parentNode.insertBefore(e,b)}}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");</script><script src="https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js"></script><p> </p><hr><p><strong>ENGINEERING:</strong><br> <br> Audio/Video, TV Reception Issues: <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixdtv@foxtv.com">FoxPhoenixdtv@foxtv.com</a><br> <br> Closed Captioning Issues: <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixClosedCaptioning@foxtv.com">FoxPhoenixClosedCaptioning@foxtv.com</a><br> <br> FCC Online Public File Report: <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">Click Here</a></p><hr><p><strong>SALES & PROMOTIONS:</strong><br> <br> Television and Web Site Advertising, FOX 10 Spotlight: <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixsales@foxtv.com">FoxPhoenixSales@foxtv.com</a><br> <br> FOX10 Promotions, Events, Contests & Giveaways: <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixpromotions@foxtv.com">FoxPhoenixPromotions@foxtv.com</a></p><hr><p><strong>FOX 10 JOBS:</strong><br> <br> Current Job Listings: <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/jobs" target="_blank">Click Here</a><br> <br> EEO Reports: <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/story/17214281/eeo-report" target="_blank">Click Here</a></p><hr><p><strong>COMMUNITY AFFAIRS:</strong><br> <br> Public Service Announcements, Requests for Anchors/Reporters: <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixcommunity@foxtv.com">FoxPhoenixCommunity@foxtv.com</a></p><hr><p><strong>FOX 10 & FOX 10 Xtra PROGRAMMING:</strong><br> <br> Viewer Comments: <a href="mailto:FoxPhoenixviewer@foxtv.com">FoxPhoenixViewer@foxtv.com</a><br> <br> Viewer Comment Line: (602) 257-1234 ext. 203</p><hr><p><strong>FOX NETWORK PROGRAMMING:</strong><br> <br> FOX News Channel Comment Line: 1-888-369-4762<br> <br> FOX Network Viewer Comment Line: (310) 369-3066<br> <br> Viewer 