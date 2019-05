For the aforementioned positions, qualified candidates should submit their resume and cover letter via the on-line application process at www.FOX10Phoenix.com. On the banner click ‘sections,’ drop down to ‘Work for Us.’ All offers of employment are contingent on successfully passing the pre-employment drug screen. Please include your resume and cover letter, including salary requirements (resumes/cover letters without salary requirements will NOT be considered). If you are a current employee of KSAZ/KUTP or any other Fox Television Station or 21CF company, please log-in to Workday to apply for any open positions. Once in Workday, click on the “Careers” app then click “Find Internal Opportunities” to apply for any open position(s). Current employees of Fox Television Stations or any other 21CF company should not apply for a job through the 21CF Careers site.

KSAZ/KUTP TV – Sales Coordinator

Provide admin support to the Sales management staff and Account Executives. Duties including writing and checking orders, proposals, maintaining organizational systems, general office requirements, assisting with special projects. Investigate order discrepancies and credit memos. Varied hours and overtime as needed. Strong written/oral communication skills required. Strong PC skills and proficiency with Microsoft Office. Requires excellent attention to detail, and accuracy. Must be able to interact professionally with a variety of people and work efficiently and courteously with station personnel and within specific time constraints. 1 year experience in administrative position required. HS diploma or equivalent req. All offers of employment are contingent on successfully passing the pre-employment drug screen. College preferred. To Apply CLICK HERE.

KSAZ/KUTP TV – Associate Producer (Fulltime, Regular)

Assist with all areas of newscast production including content selection and research, organize scripts, newscast timing, writing, producer graphics and basic video editing, booking guests. Field produce spot news stories and special segments. Work cohesively with producers, photographers, reporters and editors to produce news stories. Overtime, holidays and varied hours required. 4 year college degree or equivalent req. Six (6) months broadcast news experience required. Requires a solid background in writing and news production. Must be able to manage multiple tasks in a fast paced environment. Proficiency with PC and industry specific software. All offers of employment are contingent on successfully passing the pre-employment drug screen. Candidates must submit resume, cover letter and salary requirements. To Apply CLICK HERE.

KSAZ/KUTP TV – Staff Accountant/Analyst

Duties include financial close, account reconciliation, analysis, reporting and budget preparation assistance. Assists the VP of Finance and Finance Directors as needed. Other duties as assigned or requested. Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance is required. Minimum 1-3 years financial analyst experience in similar position required. Must be highly proficient in Excel, including knowledge of advanced functions. Candidate must be able to multi-task in a changing environment and have a high attention to detail. Must have excellent analytical skills, written and verbal skills, and ability to communicate with different levels of station personnel. Must adhere to all deadlines and company policies. Overtime, weekends, holidays and varied hours required as necessary. Familiarity with JDEdwards PeopleSoft, A3 and the Wide Orbit broadcast management system is a definite plus. Industry experience a plus. Confidentiality a MUST. All offers of employment are contingent on successfully passing the pre-employment drug screen. Candidates must submit resume, cover letter and salary requirements. Click here to apply.

KSAZ/KUTP - Account Executive

Fox Television in Phoenix Arizona is looking for an experienced Account Executive to maintain and improve existing client list. Will be responsible for all aspects of account negotiation and maintenance including; transactional business, digital, generating new business, and the creation and sale of unique promotional sponsorships. Candidate must have excellent communication, negotiation and organizational skills and be able to develop strong client and agency relationships. Must have industry knowledge and be able to work in a team environment. Proven success with generating and maintaining new business and experience with major sports programming sales req. Prior experience with WideOrbit and Kantar is preferred. Candidate must be detailed oriented, resourceful, reliable and a self-starter. Maintain timely and detailed paperwork and reports relating to sales activities. Must have or be willing to obtain and drive reliable transportation and have a valid driver’s license. Local travel and varied hours required. Bachelor’s degree required and a minimum of three (3) years’ experience in Sales; TV Sales preferred. Ideal candidate must possess a proven track record of success in sales. A four year college degree is preferred. Knowledge of media math, TV ratings and web metrics is a plus. All offers of employment are contingent on successfully passing the pre-employment drug screen. Varied hours required. All offers of employment are contingent on successfully passing the pre-employment drug screen. Click here to apply.

