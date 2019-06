Jennifer Auh believes a great news story begins with great storytelling.

She excitedly joined the FOX 10 News team in June of 2018 to tell more great stories to the people of Phoenix. She is so happy to make Phoenix her home!

To make her stories come alive, Jennifer loves seeking memorable moments with the people she interviews. You may see her interviewing your next-door neighbor, the math genius at your school, adorable children, or the folks who were at the right place at the right time.

Jennifer absolutely loves writing. That is where she passion lies and what inspired her to become a journalist. She also loves reading great stories, whether they're well-written news articles, memoirs or fiction novels.

Born and raised in Seattle, she has a younger sister and two wonderful supportive parents. They still reside there. She graduated from Washington State University. (Go Cougs!)

When she’s off work, she loves to relax with her very fluffy cat, Priscilla, while reading or writing. Occasionally, she enjoys hiking, trying different kinds of foods/restaurants, listening to music and going shopping.

Follow @jennauhfox10