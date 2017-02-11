Thousands of La-Z-Boy lounge chairs recalled because of shock danger

MONROE, Michigan (Fox 32 News) - This chair could shock you, and not in a good way.



These La-Z-Boy loungers, which were sold across the United States, could pose a shock hazard.



The problem is that these are lift chairs, and the cover on the power supply can crack and break. That could expose the electrical system to someone sitting in the chair.



About 2,500 of these chairs were sold in the United States and 210 in Canada. They sold for $1,900 to $2,800. The power supplies were also sold separately for $170.



The recall involves the power supplies sold with Gold Series electric Lift Chairs, the Clayton Luxury-Lift (Model 1HL562) and Power Lift (Model 1ML562), and Luxury-Lift (Models 1LF505 and 1LF819). They were also part of conversion kits for older lift chairs with Models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515.



Customers are advised to stop sitting in the chairs and contact la-z-boy.com for a replacement.

Learn more at cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/La-Z-Boy-Recalls-Power-Supplies-Sold-With-Lift-Chairs