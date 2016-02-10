Phoenix Heart Walk 2016

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!



Thank you for joining us!



Over the past fourteen years, the Phoenix Heart Walk has helped the American Heart Association further its mission of building healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.



The American Heart Association is the largest voluntary health organization dedicated to defeating heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke — the nation’s No.1 and No.5 killers.



Why we walk



We thank you for joining us for the 2016 Phoenix Heart Walk!



We want people to experience more of life's precious moments. It's why we've made better heart and brain health our mission. And until there's a world free of heart disease and stroke, we'll be here, working to make a healthier, longer life possible for everyone. Why?



Life is why.



Date:Saturday, March 19, 2016

NEW Location: CityScape, Downtown Phoenix

Time: Money Drop Off & Torch Decoration 8:00am

Opening Ceremonies 8:30am

1 Mile Stroke Route 9:00am

5K (3.1 Mile) Heart Walk 9:00am

Heart-Healthy Festival Begins 10:00am

Heart-Healthy Festival Ends 12:00pm



Registration: FREE online at www.PhoenixHeartWalk.org