Phoenix Heart Walk 2016

Posted:Feb 10 2016 04:00PM MST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 04:15PM MST

Thank you for joining us!

Over the past fourteen years, the Phoenix Heart Walk has helped the American Heart Association further its mission of building healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

The American Heart Association is the largest voluntary health organization dedicated to defeating heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke — the nation’s No.1 and No.5 killers.

Why we walk

We thank you for joining us for the 2016 Phoenix Heart Walk!

We want people to experience more of life's precious moments. It's why we've made better heart and brain health our mission. And until there's a world free of heart disease and stroke, we'll be here, working to make a healthier, longer life possible for everyone. Why?

Life is why.

Let's Walk!


Date:Saturday, March 19, 2016
NEW Location: CityScape, Downtown Phoenix

Time:    Money Drop Off & Torch Decoration      8:00am
                Opening Ceremonies                                 8:30am
                1 Mile Stroke Route                                    9:00am
                5K (3.1 Mile) Heart Walk                             9:00am
                Heart-Healthy Festival Begins              10:00am
                Heart-Healthy Festival Ends                  12:00pm

Registration: FREE online at www.PhoenixHeartWalk.org


