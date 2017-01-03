FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Carrie Underwood gives surprise show at Christian conference

Video courtesy of Michelle Snoberger

ATLANTA - A Christian conference in Atlanta kicked off in a big way Monday, thanks to superstar Carrie Underwood.

People attending Passion Conference at the Georgia Dome said they were shocked when the country music star walked out on the stage with singer David Crowder. 

"What an incredible night!" Underwood said on Twitter. "Thanks for letting me be a small part of it!"

Michelle Snoberger was in attendance and shared video of Underwood's performance on Instagram.

"I'm dead!" Snoberger said. "I was screaming so hard." 

Snoberger said the surprise happened around 9:30 p.m.

The Passion movement, established in 1995, unites students from college campuses in worship and prayers. This year's conference began Monday and goes through Wednesday. 

