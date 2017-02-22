STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

'Fixer Upper' stars consider leaving Waco

HGTV
HGTV
By: FOX NEWS

Posted:Feb 22 2017 11:35AM MST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 11:46AM MST

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may not stay in Waco, Texas, forever.

The pair revealed at an event on Tuesday that they are considering relocating as their four kids grow.

The couple films their hit HGTV show in Waco, where they shape up homes in need of updates. They said they would consider leaving Texas for at least some time.

“We’ve got four young babies and so the farther we get from home, it makes it almost impossible for us to figure out how to keep everything in balance or in line,” Chip told PEOPLE at a master class hosted at the couple’s Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco.

He said he’d be interested in moving to Las Vegas. His wife thinks New York City would be fun. For now they said Waco is the perfect mix for them.

READ MORE: http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/02/22/fixer-uppers-chip-and-joanna-gaines-planning-to-leave-waco.html


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories