Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61

(TMZ.com) - Bill Paxton has died ... TMZ has learned.

We're told the actor died suddenly Saturday due to complications from surgery.



Paxton had a string of hits, including "Twister," "Titanic" and "Aliens." He won an Emmy for "Hatfields and McCoys." He was on a CBS series, "Training Day" at the time of his death.

The 61-year-old actor had 2 children and was married to his second wife.

The family says, "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.

