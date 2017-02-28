Jimmy Fallon donates $1000K to his high school Entertainment Jimmy Fallon donates $1000K to his high school Jimmy Fallon isn't always funny.

The Tonight Show host turned into a hometown hero after making a $100K donation to his former high school.

The 42-year-old graduated from New York’s Saugerties High in 1992 and made the generous contribution to help fund the school’s television broadcasting department.

The former SNL star said he was happy to give back but jokingly added: “if anyone there wants to return the favor with a statue of me or something, I’m totally cool with that, too.”

A school superintendent had a better idea and responded: “As a result of this contribution, I’m going to eliminate his discipline record.”

Looks like Fallon’s old stomping ground is already ripe with wannabe comedians!