Artist Wyclef Jean briefly detained during search for robbery suspect

By: Sandra Endo , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio, Kelly Taylor

Posted:Mar 21 2017 07:17AM MST

Updated:Mar 22 2017 05:56AM MST

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (FOX 11 / CNS) - Grammy award winning singer Wyclef Jean lashed out on Twitter saying he was treated like a criminal, never told why he was being cuffed after deputies looking for a robber briefly detained him.

West Hollywood deputies say they were responding to a robbery call at around 1 a.m. near San Vicente Boulevard where a suspect robbed a person at gunpoint and stole their wallet. The victim gave a vehicle description and deputies say Jean's car matched that description.

Jean was stopped and briefly detained, but as soon as deputies determined he was not involved in the crime, he was released. 

The incident was caught on video and posted on Jean's Twitter account. Deputies later found and arrested the actual suspect and recovered the stolen wallet and a gun.

