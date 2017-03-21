Artist Wyclef Jean briefly detained during search for robbery suspect Entertainment Artist Wyclef Jean briefly detained during search for robbery suspect Grammy award winning singer Wyclef Jean lashed out on Twitter saying he was treated like a criminal, never told why he was being cuffed after deputies looking for a robber briefly detained him.

- Grammy award winning singer Wyclef Jean lashed out on Twitter saying he was treated like a criminal, never told why he was being cuffed after deputies looking for a robber briefly detained him.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

West Hollywood deputies say they were responding to a robbery call at around 1 a.m. near San Vicente Boulevard where a suspect robbed a person at gunpoint and stole their wallet. The victim gave a vehicle description and deputies say Jean's car matched that description.

Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs… https://t.co/accbcWuAYe — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Jean was stopped and briefly detained, but as soon as deputies determined he was not involved in the crime, he was released.

The incident was caught on video and posted on Jean's Twitter account. Deputies later found and arrested the actual suspect and recovered the stolen wallet and a gun.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.