Get paid to build giant Lego models

(FOX 13) - If you’ve ever wanted to be paid to build with Legos, this is your dream job. Merlin Entertainment – the company that manages the Legoland parks around the world – is hiring for a Lego model designer.
“You will be responsible for designing and building world class LEGO Models for our LEGO Merlin Attractions worldwide, to deliver a truly magical guest experience,” the job posting proclaims.
There’s just one catch – it’s not in Florida, or even the United States. This opening is based in England – Legoland’s Windsor Resort outside of London, to be specific.
This particular builder would join the Merlin Magic Making team. A similar team based in Polk County, Florida handles the construction of models and other creations for the theme parks in the U.S.
"This is definitely very much a dream job," Max Petrosky, a Legoland model builder at the Florida facility, told FOX 13 during a hiring push last year. "When you're a kid you play with Lego, you know? To actually make a living, actually working with Lego, it's just really incredible."
Among the listed job requirements and skill areas:
- Model or product design
- Interest or knowledge about Lego and creation of Lego models
- Experience of working to deadlines and budgets
- An interest in themed attractions
Other job responsibilities include creating animated models, sharing projects globally, and keeping track of your bricks.
And, of course, one side benefit is the 40-percent Lego discount!
Anyone who’s interested in applying can see more on Merlin’s website, where the job will remain open until April 4.