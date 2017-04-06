Don Rickles, king of insult comedy, dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90. Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.



For more than half a century, "Mr. Warmth" headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

Rest in peace, Don Rickles. Back in December, the comedy great recalled his time with the Rat Pack: pic.twitter.com/EG5fyUgbFZ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 6, 2017

Not too many entertainers made the cover of a #SUPERMAN-related comic book, let alone twice, but the late, great #DonRickles did: pic.twitter.com/dEm8yGI9Iw — James Rosen (@JamesRosenFNC) April 6, 2017

Oh no. One of my all time favorites. RIP Don. https://t.co/oIFBv6bCUt — Troy Hayden (@troyhaydenfox10) April 6, 2017