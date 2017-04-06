STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Don Rickles, king of insult comedy, dies at 90

Posted:Apr 06 2017 11:22AM MST

Updated:Apr 06 2017 11:33AM MST

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90. Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than half a century, "Mr. Warmth" headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows. 

 


