Chance The Rapper for mayor? Entertainment Chance The Rapper for mayor? It's no secret how much Chance the Rapper loves his city Chicago, but his love may be put to the test!

In his song “Somewhere is Paradise,” Chance raps “They say I’m savin’ my city/ say I’m stayin’ for good/

They screamin’ “Chano for mayor”/ I’m thinkin’ maybe I should.”

The singer, who is only about two weeks shy of 24 (Happy early birthday Chance!), has done several charitable acts for Chicago including his work to stop gun violence in the city, promote racial justice and even donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools.

Well, fans have now put together a website called Chano4Mayor for Chance the Rapper to run, critiquing the current Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The website states:

“Hey Chicago, We need a new mayor. Rahm Emanuel has been in office since 2011. In that time we’ve seen the closure of 50 public schools, the largest in history. The city shut down 6 of its 12 mental health clinics. The Department of Justice found a pattern of civil rights violations by the Chicago Police Department, including but not limited to the murder of Laquan McDonald. It’s time for change.”

What do you think… Mayor Chance or Chance the Mayor?