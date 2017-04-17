Chris Brown accused of punching photog in Tampa nightclub brawl

- Chris Brown's nightclub appearance turned into an all-out brawl when he got into it with a photographer, according to the club owner.

Brown was at AJA Channelside early Monday morning in Tampa for a paid appearance. Management says their in-house photographer was snapping pics when Brown and his entourage arrived around 1:30 a.m., but Brown’s team shut him down, saying no photos.

Later, while Brown was in the DJ booth, the photographer told TMZ he was taking crowd shots from behind Brown and when the singer noticed, all hell broke loose. The photog says Brown jumped over a couch and punched him in the face while he was cornered.

In the video, Brown is in red, his bodyguard is wearing yellow, and right around 20 seconds, you can clearly see punches thrown into the dark corner.

TMZ reports police were called, but Brown had left by the time they arrived. The photog says his lip got split open and his jaw hurts. He's on his way to a hospital, and says he's pressing charges against Brown.

The club posted the following message on their Facebook page:

“Incidents like the ones caused by Chris Brown and his team are very sad to see. As everyone witnessed he showed up to the club at around 1:30am. After only a few minutes of being there, Chris Brown himself and his team assaulted our club photographer and proceeded to walk out of the venue. AJA Channelside and our employees apologize for the inconvenience. Assault charges were pressed and we are dealing with the proper authorities accordingly. We appreciate your constant support!”

