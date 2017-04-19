Nintendo may launch Super Nintendo mini for Christmas, reports say

- After the unbridled success of its Nintendo Classic Edition, Nintendo may unveil a follow up to it, this time focused around Super Nintendo.

The Verge (via Eurogamer) reports that Nintendo may unveil a miniature Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) later this year, in time for Christmas.

Nintendo could not be immediately reached for comment for this story.

The Japanese video game giant surprised fans of the NES Classic Edition earlier this month when it announced that final shipments were on their way to North America and it was discontinuing the product.

Nintendo said it sold more than 1.5 million NES Classic consoles, a figure that was sharply higher than expected.

