World goes purple for Prince

- Minneapolis landmarks glowed purple on Friday to honor the life of music legend and longtime Minnesotan Prince, who died one year ago on April 21, 2016.

Gov. Mark Dayton declared Friday, April 21 "Prince Day" in Minnesota and ordered the I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis to be lit in purple throughout the weekend. The Lowry Avenue Bridge, IDS Center and U.S. Bank Stadium were also illuminated with Prince's signature color.

Prince fans all over the world are showing their love for the Purple One on the anniversary of his death. Many have made the pilgrimage to Paisley Park for the three-day Celebration 2017, while more will head to First Avenue, the iconic club where Prince frequently performed, to honor him with an all-night dance party.

Prince fans are the best. Laurel is lighting the way to @PaisleyPark with purple votives...just to honor him.#RIPPrince @MyFOX9 pic.twitter.com/0YflfsXQir — M.A. Rosko (@MAFox9) April 21, 2017