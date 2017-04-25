Beyoncé announces 'Formation Scholars' in honor of Lemonade's anniversary

- In honor of Lemonade's one year anniversary, Queen Bey launched a scholarship program for young women. Howard University is amongst the four schools selected.

Beyoncé Knowles made public on www.beyonce.com the scholarship program dubbed "Formation Scholars" that will aid women studying creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies.

The scholarship is intended to encourage and support young fearless women who think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious, and confident.

Four Universities have been selected for participation in the program. The selected schools are Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College.

Each school will award one female either incoming, current or graduate student.

According to the post on Beyonce's website:

"All details and application deadlines are available directly from the colleges."

Just when you thought you couldn't love Beyoncé even more, she proves you wrong!