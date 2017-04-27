Johnny Depp surprises guests in costume on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride

- Johnny Depp is going viral after dressing up as Captain Jack Sparrow...and dropping in on the ‘Pirates Of The Carribean’ ride at Disneyland in Anaheim.

You know those little Disney Myths like...Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well... pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017

This comes ahead of the release of the new ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ film.

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

The movie will open on May 26th and in a sign of China's growing importance for the movie industry, the world premiere will be at the Disney resort in Shanghai on May 11th.

It's will be first time a Hollywood movie will premiere in mainland China.

