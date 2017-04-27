Derek Jeter is heading back to baseball Entertainment Derek Jeter is heading back to baseball Derek Jeter still wants to be a baller.

The former New York Yankees star has teamed up with former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and reportedly won a bid to buy the Miami Marlins.

The current owner of the team is selling the franchise for roughly $1.3 billion.

While no party has confirmed the sale, reports claim Jeter and Bush have yet to come up with all the money for the purchase. Although with their high-profile status, the two men shouldn’t have trouble rounding up the cash from investors.

But other groups are said to be very interested should their deal fall through.

Regardless of who winds up buying the Marlins, the sale must ultimately be approved by 75% of the other MLB teams.