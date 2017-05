Liberace liked a good Walmart deal Entertainment Liberace liked a good Walmart deal Liberace may have been the highest paid entertainer during his time as a famous pianist in the '70s, but that doesn't mean he didn't love a deal!

- Liberace may have been the highest paid entertainer during his time as a famous pianist in the ’70s, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t love a deal!

Apparently, he loved himself some Walmart, and he was not ashamed of it! Can you imagine catching those sideburns on the person in front of you in the checkout line?!