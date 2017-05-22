Billy Bush laments engaging in 'locker room talk' with Trump Entertainment Billy Bush laments engaging in 'locker room talk' with Trump Former “Today” host Billy Bush said in an interview published Sunday that he wished he would have changed the subject when he was engaging in lewd talk with Donald Trump seen in a video from 2005.

“Looking back on what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic. I wish I had said: ‘Does anyone want water?’ or ‘It looks like it’s gonna rain,’” Bush told The Hollywood Reporter. “He liked TV and competition. I could’ve said, ‘Can you believe the ratings on whatever?’ I didn’t have the strength of character to do it.”

Bush added that he did not agree with Trump that the conversation recorded by “Access Hollywood” and released during the 2016 election amounted to “locker room talk.”

“I‘m in a lot of locker rooms, I am an athlete, and no, that is not the type of conversation that goes on or that I’ve participated in,” Bush said.

