OJ Simpson could be released from prison this year, public defender says

O.J. Simpson, the Hall-of-Fame football player famously acquitted in his wife's murder before heading to prison for a Las Vegas hotel robbery, could get released on parole as early as this year, a top public defender said on Tuesday.

Simpson, 69, is being held at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada. Simpson's age and reports of his good behavior in prison make parole a good possibility, Steven Yeager, the chief deputy public defender in Clark County, told Nevada Newsmakers.

"Typically, when the parole board is making that determination, they are looking at the inmate's history in the institution, the disciplinary history," Steven Yeager, the chief deputy public defender in Clark County. "They also look at the age of the inmate and one of the things we always talk about in the criminal justice system is the older you get, the less likely you are to continue committing crimes."

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners is expected to set a hearing date for Simpson in June. If he is granted parole, he likely would be released in October.

