Everything you need to know: Volcano Bay is now open

- Universal Orlando Resort's third amazing theme park, Volcano Bay, has officially opened.

Volcano Bay is a tropical paradise formed by myth and discovered by legend. Waturi islanders discovered the paradise with the help of a mystical fish who was destined to guide them to a new home.

The park features a variety of experiences ranging from daring to serene. For example, there is a multi-directional wave pool with sandy beaches, a peaceful winding river, twisting multi-rider raft rides, speeding body slides that drop from the top of the volcano into the waters below and more.

Even better for guests, Volcano Bay utilizes incredible technology that enhances the guest experience while on the rides and on your feet.

Upon arrival to Volcano Bay, guests receive a waterproof TapuTapu wearable to use for the day. Designed specifically and exclusively for use in Universal’s water theme park, TapuTapu will make the guest experience throughout the entire park as hassle-free and fun-filled as possible.

Guests will use their TapuTapu wearable to virtually wait in line for rides while enjoying other areas of the park -- converting their "queue" experience into a float down a peaceful, winding river or a quick bite to eat. Their wearable will simply alert them when it’s time for their ride.

The TapuTapu wearable also offers many fun-filled experiences throughout the park, such as triggering special effects like controlling streams of water spurting from whales in Tot Tiki Reef, shooting water cannons at guests snaking down Kopiko Wai Winding River, illuminating images in the volcano’s hidden caves and more.

And finally, guests can forget about their wallet, cash, and credit cards because guests can make purchases throughout the entire park with their TapuTapu wearable

Volcano Bay was brought to life by Universal Creative -- the same team responsible for bring the ground-breaking experiences within Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure to life. The team even traveled around the South Pacific to find inspiration for building the water park experience and shaping their vision. And they truly are successful, as Volcano Bay is just another example of their commitment to spectacular storytelling and creating amazing, immersive guest experiences.

For more information and to sign up for updates, visit the Volcano Bay website now.