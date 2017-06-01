'Back To The Future' fan gets tix for going 88 mph in DeLorean

- Marty McFly has a day in court!

Ok, not really. But an overzealous Back to the Future fan does after getting clocked going 88 mph in a DeLorean. Making Doc Brown proud!

Spencer L. White took his vintage whip out for a ride with his mom last week and decided to see if he could activate his flux capacitor. But instead of being transported to 1955, he soon found himself getting pulled over by the police.

White said he was only able to hit 88 for a few seconds before the California Highway Police took over.

In the end, he wound up with a $400 moving violation and a helluva great story to tell his friends.

Totally worth it!