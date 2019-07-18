Tribal Chairwoman Muriel Uqualla says it's a testament to the beauty of the tribe's homeland.
Some campers weren't feeling the love when the popular Havasu Falls was closed off for hours. Permits to hike there sell out quickly each year.
Beyoncé's song, "Spirit," is featured in the live-action remake of "The Lion King," which opens this week in movie theaters nationwide. She voices lioness Nala.
Sedona's Red Rock State Park also appears briefly in the video with Beyoncé leaning against a barren tree.
Posted Jul 18 2019 10:53AM MST
Updated Jul 18 2019 11:51AM MST
Jose Arredondo, a U.S. citizen and father of K-Pop star Samuel, was reportedly beaten to death in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to media outlets .
Baja California Sur state prosecutors were called to a condominium Tuesday after someone reported a dead body, the AP reported. They said the body “showed signs of blunt force trauma.”
Arredondo ran a car dealership in Bakersfield, Calif. However, the prosecutors’ office said the 58-year-old victim was from Mexico City. The confusion may have arisen because Arredondo was reportedly born in Mexico.
Posted Jul 17 2019 01:52PM MST
Updated Jul 17 2019 01:58PM MST
Prosecutors dropped a case Wednesday accusing Kevin Spacey of groping a young man at a resort island bar in 2016, more than a week after the accuser refused to testify about a missing cellphone the defense says contains information that supports the actor's claims of innocence.
Spacey was charged with indecent assault and battery last year in the only criminal case that has been brought against the actor since his career collapsed amid a slew of sexual misconduct allegations. The two-time Oscar winner was among the earliest and biggest names to be ensnared in the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment that swept across the entertainment and other industries.
Spacey denies groping the man, whose mother first went public with the allegations in 2017.
Posted Jul 17 2019 07:29AM MST
Updated Jul 17 2019 07:37AM MST
Comedian George Lopez claims he paid for a military service member’s plane ticket so that the man could be present for the birth of his first child.
Lopez took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a story of a recent event he says happened at an airport bar. The actor and comedian explained that he was having a drink and taking pictures with fans when he noticed a young man next to him that appeared to be in the military.
“I said to him, ‘ thank you for your service , where are you headed ?” Lopez wrote. “He said he was taking leave to be at the birth of his first child , but he didn’t think or he knew he wouldn’t make it “ cause he had to go out of his way to report and then ( I’m leaving the cities out ) and he didn’t make enough to get an airline ticket.”