Family members also refuted media reports that she was taken off life support, claiming she was never put on life support because she has a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order in place. They said the medical machines that are now switched off consist of an oxygen pump, in addition to machines that ran IV drips with antibiotic and anti-seizure medications.
According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Nickerson played Violet Beauregarde in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Besides that role, she also acted in a number of television series and television movies. Her last film role was in the 1978 movie "Zero to Sixty".
A pop-up diner modeled after popular 90s show "Good Burger" opened its doors in West Hollywood Wednesday.
"Welcome to Good Burger, Home of the good burger, may I take your order?", fans of the show may remember. It's a slogan that was coined by actor Kel Mitchell when the show aired.
The show starred Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, who is currently a cast member of "Saturday Night Live." The show was so popular, it turned into a movie and hit theatres in 1997.
Elvis Presley fans can take to the road in his personal stretch limousine, on his last motorcycle or in a pickup truck if they have the money, an auction house announced Wednesday.
Kruse GWS Auctions said the items will be part of its Artifacts of Hollywood auction on Aug. 31.
Presley drove the white-on-white 1973 Lincoln Continental stretch many times around Memphis, Tennessee, Kruse said. It features an old-school TV and other amenities. There are photos showing “the King” driving the car he was in when he stopped at a car accident in Memphis in 1976.
MADRID (AP) - A Spanish judge has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to determine that a 43-year-old Spanish man is the biological son of Julio Iglesias, despite the singer's refusal to submit to genetic testing.
The judge said Wednesday that the famous crooner's refusal to have a DNA test, along with other evidence, is enough to rule in favor of the paternity suit brought by Javier Sánchez. The judge's ruling says "there existed contacts and a relationship between the mother of (Sánchez and Iglesias) near the date of conception."
Sánchez says that his mother, María Edite, gave birth to him in 1975 exactly nine months after meeting Iglesias at a party.