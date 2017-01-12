Elon Musk does Tesla customer service

Some companies are notorious for bad customer service.
But Tesla isn’t one of those companies. Twitter user @loic recently noticed people weren’t moving their cars after they were parked at a charging station. He could have called customer service, but he just tweeted Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
@elonmusk the San Mateo supercharger is always full with idiots who leave their tesla for hours even if already charged.— Loic Le Meur (@loic) December 11, 2016
Within six days Elon fixed the problem.
That was fast @elonmusk :) "Tesla introduces fee for lazy owners who leave their cars charged at superchargers" https://t.co/E9usRDxS1J— Loic Le Meur (@loic) December 17, 2016
It’s a good thing Tesla has customer service down because the competition is tough in other areas. Lucid motors just designed a 1,000 horsepower electric car designed to beat a Tesla. Now if Lucid can fix customer problems in one day instead of six, we’ll really be impressed.