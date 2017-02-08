Education means less in a mate as we age FOX Content Hub Education means less in a mate as we age Traditionally when we're looking for a partner, we look for someone similar in personality, physical attractiveness, culture, religion, race, and education.

Traditionally when we’re looking for a partner, we look for someone similar in personality, physical attractiveness, culture, religion, race, and education.

But a new study from Queensland University of Technology says online dating, with its plethora of potential partners, is changing how we go about seeking a mate.

Although education plays a role in choosing a cohort, that importance fades with age.

The study, published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, showed that participants of a high education were more likely to seek out someone with a similar education when they are younger. However, as they age they care less about a companion’s schooling.

The author of the study, Stephen Whyte, also found that, "Older women in particular have a greater likelihood of contacting potential partners who are less educated than themselves but conversely, younger males fall into this category as well."

While more research is needed, this study could be signs that online dating is changing our fundamental approach of seeking the similar.

Whyte said, “More research is needed though so that we can have a better understanding of the impacts of cyber-dating on individuals and relationships as well as the psychology employed by people when using the internet to maximise their educational preference in a mate.”

Life isn’t something any amount of studying can prepare you for, and it seems what you know is less important than finding someone to learn with.