Customer builds fast food worker a new house Think customer service in the fast food industry doesn't go a long way? Then you haven't talked to Shakeel Williams. His great customer service led to a brand new house.

Williams worked at Chick-fil-A in McClellanville, South Carolina and made quite the impression on customer Brian Smyth, just by asking him if he wanted another drink. The two got to talking and struck up a friendship.

Smyth explained that Williams has "overcome a lot of adversity, you know. He has sickle cell anemia, he’s had numerous strokes that have left him a little developmentally disabled, but with all of that, he still has something that I want. He has this sort of natural humanity that just shines through in everything he does.”

Smyth started paying for Williams’ medical bills. But he still felt like he had to do more.

Driving Williams home from work one night, Smyth saw the trailer he lived in with his family. So he offered to build them a brand new home. They gladly accepted.

The moral of this story…no matter what you do for a living, be nice to everyone you meet. You never know who might build you a house.