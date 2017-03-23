A pro soccer player who had his mistress murdered, is back playing pro soccer again FOX Content Hub A pro soccer player who had his mistress murdered, is back playing pro soccer again A professional Brazilian soccer player who had his mistress murdered is back playing pro soccer again.

In 2009, Bruno Fernandes de Souza had a baby with former model Eliza Samudio. Bruno was married and when Samudio demanded child support payments, he was furious. He ordered his friends to go and torture her for 6 days, all while her baby watched. When Samudio finally died, his friends fed her dismembered body to rottweilers.

Bruno said in a press conference, “What happened, happened. I made a mistake, a serious one, but mistakes happen in life - I’m not a bad guy.”

“People tried to bury my dream because of one mistake, but I asked God for forgiveness, so I’m carrying on with my career, dude.”

In 2013, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison but he was released last month on a technicality.

Last week, Bruno signed a 2-year contract with Boa Esporte.

Fans of his new team are disgusted. There are protests being held outside the stadium and some sponsors have dropped the team.

However, the owner of the team seems unfazed. He said, “[Bruno] was found guilty, he served his time and he was released by the courts. He deserves another opportunity. If this city doesn’t like it, [I’ll] move us to another city.”

If it was up to us, the team would move to another planet.