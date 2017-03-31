Tesla founder Elon Musk now hopes to turn humans into cyborgs FOX Content Hub Tesla founder Elon Musk now hopes to turn humans into cyborgs The man who thought up autonomous cars, Mars colonization and who also happens to be Amber Heard's boyfriend has been an innovator and a disruptor. He is now reportedly pursuing the idea of creating human cyborgs.

The man who thought up autonomous cars, Mars colonization and who also happens to be Amber Heard’s boyfriend has been an innovator and a disruptor. He is now reportedly pursuing the idea of creating human cyborgs.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has created a new company called Neuralink.

The company aims to merge humans and machines. Musk’s firm maintains that by embedding an electrical device in human brains, it would boost physical performance and increase mental capacity.

Musk doesn’t believe the human brain can compete with computers. He says computers can communicate at “a trillion bits per second”, while humans can only manage around 10 bits per second.

In the near future, humans will be losing more and more jobs to robots and artificial intelligence.

“The Long-Term Jobs Killer Is Not China. It’s Automation.”

So unless we figure out how to turn ourselves into Neo from the Matrix, humans will not be useful.

Musk said, "Some high-bandwidth interface to the brain will be something that helps achieve a symbiosis between human and machine intelligence and maybe solves the control problem and the usefulness problem.”

So, once we all get brain implants we’ll be able to stop the robot uprising and we’ll never forget where we parked our cars. Sounds like a win-win.