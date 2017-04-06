France's space program will pay $17,000 to volunteers willing to stay in bed for two months FOX Content Hub France’s space program will pay $17,000 to volunteers willing to stay in bed for two months Would you like to stay in bed for two months and make 17,000 dollars? Sounds like a dream job, right?

Researchers at France’s space medical institute are looking for volunteers.

Dr. Arnaud Beck said, “The idea of this study is to reproduce the weightlessness of the International Space Station.” https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/main/index.html

Sorry, ladies, they are looking for males aged 20 to 45, in good shape, who don’t smoke, and have no allergies. Aren’t we all?

After two weeks of testing, volunteers will have “a 60-day period during which they must remain in bed, the head slightly inclined downwards at less than six degrees.”

You can’t sit up, one shoulder must be touching the bed at all times and you aren’t allowed to leave your bed for 2 months for any reason. Not even to go to the restroom.

It gets worse. Some astronauts lose the ability to stand after spending a long period of time in space, your muscles atrophy and you lose bone density.

So, if you are young, in great shape and would like to trade that for 2 tortuous months and $17,000, call France. They’ll help you ruin your body and your summer.