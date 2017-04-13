"Hero" drowns trying to save toddler FOX Content Hub “Hero” drowns trying to save toddler 24-year-old Joshua Traylor died a hero. He was feeding the ducks in the Clinton River in Michigan with his girlfriend and her 3-year-old son when the unthinkable happened --The little boy fell into the water. Although Joshua didn't know how to swim, he jumped in anyway. He never resurfaced.

His father, Anthony, visited the spot where his son spent his final moments.

"His heart is huge and he always felt he had to help somebody," Anthony, told FOX 2.

The boy was miraculously saved by Ron Elko, who was fishing nearby. Like Joshua, he doesn’t know how to swim, but somehow managed to save the boy.

"I went in where I last saw the kid and I just reached out and grabbed him. I don't really know how I got back to the dock," Elko said.

Joshua was preparing for a career in football, and spent his time spreading the gospel as a street minister with his family. Although heartbroken, his family is proud of Joshua.

"The Bible says there is no greater thing than laying down your life for another. That's the greatest gift of all, and that's what he did. And we're very proud of him," Anthony said.

Both Joshua and Ron selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to save the boy. Although Joshua wasn’t able to save the boy or himself, it is a reminder that being a hero is not about the result -- It is about the act.

Unfortunately sometimes even heroes fall.