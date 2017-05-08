Three great ideas for single moms on Mother's Day FOX Content Hub Three great ideas for single moms on Mother’s Day Mother's Day can be tough for single moms. But that doesn't mean you still can't find ways to celebrate -- and if you know a single mom, these tips can help you make her day brighter.

Here are three fantastic ways to make single Mother’s Day great!

1. Brunch with the kids. Not that your kids can’t cook a mean breakfast, but sometimes it’s best to leave it to the professionals. Who knows, they might even throw in some extra pancakes on the house!

2. Make it about other moms. Consider bringing the kids along to a woman’s shelter or volunteering somewhere together to and show them the importance of respecting women.

3. Make it a Spa Day. Don’t forget to take some time just for yourself. Well, yourself and maybe a masseuse.

Happy Mother’s Day, single moms! Thank you for everything you do.