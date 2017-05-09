Teen wins top prize for cancer-detecting bra FOX Content Hub Teen wins top prize for cancer-detecting bra Julian Rios Cantu almost lost his mom to breast cancer. That inspired the 18-year-old to invent a smart bra that helps women detect breast cancer early.

Muchas felicidades a @JulianRiosCantu, por ganar el primer lugar de los Global Student Entrepreneur Awards en Alemania. #TalentoMexicano. pic.twitter.com/d03rehMsvD — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) May 3, 2017

Early detection, he says, is the best prevention. The life saving potential is quite impressive. In fact, his EVA bra recently won the top prize in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.

Here’s how Julian says his bra works: "EVA is a network of biosensors that covers the woman’s breast, takes the temperature data, analyzes them, and sends the information to an application or any computer.”

If a woman has a tumor, there will be more blood flow and higher temperature.

Now after winning the GSE awards, Julian has $20,000 to put toward further development of EVA.