NHL player scores OT winner, celebrates with "other team"

Before moving on to the NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals, one hockey player made one of the coolest moves a player can make. It wasn't a shot, or a goal. It wasn't a crushing hit or a flashy deke. It was class.

During Game 5 between the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers, Kyle Turris scored the game-winning overtime goal. But instead of using his free time to celebrate with the Senators, Turris spent it with his other team -- the Capital City Condors.

The Condors are “a family of ice hockey teams for those who are unable to play on any other hockey team due to a developmental disability.”

Turris, along with his wife Julie, regularly attend Condors practices and events, but it was assumed he was too busy to attend the the end-of-the-season banquet for the Condors. But as the rest of the Senators boarded a plane for New York, the Condors’ honorary captain walked through the doors just 90 minutes after scoring the game-winning goal.

Condors co-founder and president Jim Perkins told TSN, “I’ve never been in an environment like that. The place just exploded. It was like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

Watch the video to see every Condors’ favorite player come through in the clutch once again.