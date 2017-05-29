Researchers have determined that Instagram is the worst app for your mental health

According to a new report by the Royal Society for Public Health, Instagram is the worst social media app for young people’s mental health.

The study looked at people ages 14 to 24 to see how Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Snapchat affected them in either a positive or negative way.

Participants were asked questions about whether they felt anxious, depressed or lonely while using the apps.

They determined that people who use Instagram feel the worst, followed by Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter. They also concluded that people who use YouTube tend to feel better after using it.

One participant wrote, “Instagram easily makes girls and women feel as if their bodies aren’t good enough as people add filters and edit their pictures in order for them to look perfect.”

Researchers suggest the app should make it clear when a picture has been edited. They’d also like to see these apps tell you how long you’ve been using them, as more than two hours of social media use has been linked with mental health issues in teens.

So remember, Instagram is showing you make-believe. If you want to feel good, just search “unlikely animal friendships” on YouTube.