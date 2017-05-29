96-year-old veteran celebrates birthday with a skydive

Delton "Wally” Walling has survived Pearl Harbor and 96 years of living life. This year he celebrated in a rather unusual way:by jumping out of a plane in Lodi, California.

This certainly wasn’t his first time skydiving, but something about doing it so late in life makes it extraordinary.

“Every time you do something like this it makes you feel pretty good, ya know. Nobody else has done it.”

So will Wally be hopping out of a plane for the big 97? He says skydiving isn’t his focus, but he does plan on traveling around and giving motivational speeches about his time in the war. Anyway you look at it, Wally’s already an inspiration.