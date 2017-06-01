Police come to the rescue when no one shows for boy's birthday

Recently a birthday party in Texas needed the police department. It wasn’t because of loud music or out of control guests -- it was because no one showed up to an 8 year old’s birthday.

Graham Day’s parents sent out invitations, but there was no response from any friends. They hoped for the best, and baked cakes and ordered pizza -- still no one showed. Next they posted a message on the neighborhood website, Nextdoor. Unfortunately there were no immediate responses.

To make things worse, the same thing happened when Graham turned six. "This always happens," Graham told his mother, Jennifer.

"He said it in the most broken voice I've ever heard. It happened once before, but this time something snapped in me and it was like no, this is not happening to him again," his mother told The Dallas Morning News.

Because Graham always wanted to be a police officer, his parents drove to the Hurst Police Department in Texas to see if someone could visit with him.

By the time they got home, police cruisers and fire engines lined the street. The officers and firefighters were all there to sing “Happy Birthday” and celebrate with Graham.

In addition, several families they had never met before responded to the message board post and showed up with gifts.

"Something like this, it literally guts you as a parent because you can't fix it, at least in that moment," Jennifer Day said. "But the Hurst Police Department and the Hurst Fire Department, they went above and beyond and made his day."

Watch the video to see how this birthday party was saved.