High school graduation brought to dad fighting cancer

When Larry Bailey was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he remained optimistic he could make his daughter Hollie’s high school graduation.

“We were super excited, and we were praying that dad could make it to her graduation, even if that meant we had to wheel him in a wheelchair,” his daughter, Heaven Bailey, said in a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, doctors wouldn’t allow him to be released from Baptist Health Floyd hospital. That’s when “Operation: Get Dad to Graduation” was launched.

With cooperation and help from the school and hospital, Baptist Health Floyd became Floyd Central High School for the night.

“We were thrilled to accommodate the request,” hospital spokesperson Stephanie Rogers told Global News. “I wish we could take total credit, but it was Hollie’s best friend and boyfriend that came up with the idea. It was a surprise to both Hollie and her father.”

“He was moved to tears,” Rogers continued. “He was holding [his daughter’s] hand and whispering he was proud of her.”

“It was a blessing for all of us to witness such a magical moment,” Heaven offered.

Watch the video to see the special moment.