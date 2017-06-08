Nurse makes superhero capes for NICU babies

Stephanie Treherne works in the neonatal intensive care unit at Jewish General Hospital in Montreal. If there’s one thing she’s learned, it’s that the patients are real-life superheroes.

Stephanie thought they were all only missing one thing: A superhero cape. So over the last nine months, Stephanie stitched 100 felt capes, complete with each baby’s initial.

But she wasn’t doing it to get noticed. She’d simply leave the cape hanging on the IV pole with a note saying “To our little Superhero, love Stephanie T."

Well that gesture touched one mother so much, she had to get the word out. Michelle Cooper told CTV News, “Given the hormones and everything, I was very emotional and I just started bawling my eyes out when I saw that cape.”

Stephanie simply said she “wanted to do something nice for the babies.”