10-year-old who lost hearing aids inspired to help others in need

When 10-year-old Texan Braden Baker’s dog chewed up his $3,000 dollar hearing aids, he learned two very important things: insurance doesn’t cover replacements - and some people who are hearing impaired can’t afford any at all.

His family is fortunate enough to be able to buy him new ones, but now Braden is determined to pay it forward - so he started a gofundme to raise money to buy a stranger a hearing aid.

Not only did he achieve his goal, he did it five times over, collecting $15,000 in two months to donate to the Oticon Hearing Foundation.

According to the Good News Network, Braden’s efforts will result in five deaf children receiving the gift of hearing.

But Braden isn’t stopping. He sees himself one day traveling to bring hearing aids to people in need all over the world. And he’s still helping people close to home. The Oticon Hearing Foundation will use part of the funds he raised to purchase hearing aid batteries and supplies for deaf people in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

If you’re as inspired as we are by Braden’s selflessness, you can donate to the gofundme campaign, to help Braden help other kids.