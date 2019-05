NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers Visit Music Choice on March 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers Visit Music Choice on March 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Jonas Brothers announced their first North American tour in nearly a decade, adding Phoenix to their list of stops.

The Happiness Begins Tour, with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, will be at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 5, 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10 at LiveNation.com.

The group's Happiness Begins album will be available everywhere June 7.