PHOENIX (FOX 10) - "Aladdin" dominated the box office this weekend, but one little girl has a different take on some aspects of the fairy tale classic.

Madison Jade's mom posted a video on Instagram asking her about the movie, in particular about Aladdin taking Jasmine to see the world on his magic carpet.

Her response? Nothing short of empowering!

"Aladdin needs to just stay there and Jasmine just go by herself," said Madison Jade.

"Really, yeah she should just wait for the boy to take her, why," asked Madison Jade's mom.

"Because you don't need a boy to take you to see the whole world with a boy, there's not enough space on the carpet," explained Madison Jade.

The 4-year-old was adamant that you don't need a boy to travel, and Jasmine can see the world herself. Plus, she points out there's not really a lot of space to squeeze two people on the magic carpet.

Madison Jade has over 200,000 followers on her Instagram account that is managed by her parents. She has been featured on multiple national news outlets as well.