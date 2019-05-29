< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Toddler argues Jasmine doesn't need Aladdin to see the world Toddler argues Jasmine doesn't need Aladdin to see the world a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409524862_409527973_194447";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409527973","video":"568966","title":"Toddler%20argues%20Jasmine%20doesn%27t%20need%20Aladdin%20to%20see%20the%20world","caption":"Toddler%20argues%20Jasmine%20doesn%27t%20need%20Aladdin%20to%20see%20the%20world","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F29%2FToddler_argues_Jasmine_doesn_t_need_Alad_0_7322706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F29%2FToddler_argues_Jasmine_doesn_t_need_Aladdin_to_s_568966_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653742666%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dq7DIpLjKyEJMnfLCMrpNrznFz04","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fentertainment%2Ftoddler-argues-jasmine-doesn-t-need-aladdin-to-see-the-world"}},"createDate":"May 29 2019 05:57AM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409524862_409527973_194447",video:"568966",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/Toddler_argues_Jasmine_doesn_t_need_Alad_0_7322706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Toddler%2520argues%2520Jasmine%2520doesn%2527t%2520need%2520Aladdin%2520to%2520see%2520the%2520world",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/29/Toddler_argues_Jasmine_doesn_t_need_Aladdin_to_s_568966_1800.mp4?Expires=1653742666&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=q7DIpLjKyEJMnfLCMrpNrznFz04",eventLabel:"Toddler%20argues%20Jasmine%20doesn%27t%20need%20Aladdin%20to%20see%20the%20world-409527973",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fentertainment%2Ftoddler-argues-jasmine-doesn-t-need-aladdin-to-see-the-world"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted May 29 2019 05:34AM MST
Video Posted May 29 2019 05:57AM MST
Updated May 29 2019 07:31AM MST data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20honest%20Aladdin%20review_1559134750573.jpg_7322540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20honest%20Aladdin%20review_1559134750573.jpg_7322540_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20honest%20Aladdin%20review_1559134750573.jpg_7322540_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20honest%20Aladdin%20review_1559134750573.jpg_7322540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20honest%20Aladdin%20review_1559134750573.jpg_7322540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo taken from video courtesy of @simply_madisonjade on Instagram" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo taken from video courtesy of @simply_madisonjade on Instagram</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409524862-409528464" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20honest%20Aladdin%20review_1559134750573.jpg_7322540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20honest%20Aladdin%20review_1559134750573.jpg_7322540_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20honest%20Aladdin%20review_1559134750573.jpg_7322540_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20honest%20Aladdin%20review_1559134750573.jpg_7322540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20honest%20Aladdin%20review_1559134750573.jpg_7322540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo taken from video courtesy of @simply_madisonjade on Instagram" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo taken from video courtesy of @simply_madisonjade on Instagram</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409524862" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines409524862' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/jasmine-can-just-go-video-shows-little-girl-saying-princess-doesnt-need-aladdin-to-see-world"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" PHOENIX (FOX 10) - "Aladdin" dominated the box office this weekend, but one little girl has a different take on some aspects of the fairy tale classic. 

Madison Jade's mom posted a video on Instagram asking her about the movie, in particular about Aladdin taking Jasmine to see the world on his magic carpet. 

Her response? Nothing short of empowering! </p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxycZPSgINZ/" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxycZPSgINZ/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxycZPSgINZ/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxycZPSgINZ/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">We are going to see the new Aladdin movie tomorrow, and someone has an opinion about Jasmine’s lack of independence! 😂 #maddiecakes #simplymadisonjade #aladdin #aladdinmovie #princessjasmine #girlpower #worryaboutyourself #explore #instacute #instagram #instaadorable #instatoddler #instakids #humor #funny</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/simply_madisonjade/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Madison Jade</a> (@simply_madisonjade) on <time datetime="2019-05-23T02:24:42+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">May 22, 2019 at 7:24pm PDT</time></p> </div> <p> </p> </blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> <p>"Aladdin needs to just stay there and Jasmine just go by herself," said Madison Jade.</p> <p>"Really, yeah she should just wait for the boy to take her, why," asked Madison Jade's mom.</p> <p>"Because you don't need a boy to take you to see the whole world with a boy, there's not enough space on the carpet," explained Madison Jade. </p> <p>The 4-year-old was adamant that you don't need a boy to travel, and Jasmine can see the world herself. Plus, she points out there's not really a lot of space to squeeze two people on the magic carpet.</p> <p>Madison Jade has over 200,000 followers on her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/simply_madisonjade/">Instagram</a> account that is managed by her parents. Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update

Posted May 29 2019 06:17AM MST
Updated May 29 2019 07:26AM MST

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says his doctors say he's in "near remission" of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is "kind of mind-boggling."

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he's responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him "they hadn't seen this kind of positive results in their memory." Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50%. 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington reportedly checked into rehab for stress, alcohol

By Kelly Taylor Hayes

Posted May 28 2019 06:04PM MST
Updated May 28 2019 07:35PM MST

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington reportedly checked into a luxury rehab facility for stress and alcohol use ahead of the show's ending, according to Page Six.

Harington, who starred as Jon Snow in the massive HBO series for eight years, checked into the Connecticut health retreat Privé-Swiss weeks before the show's finale on May 19, the website reported, citing "multiple sources."

The 32-year-old actor reportedly was "hit hard" by the show's ending, according to Page Six. Apple releases its first iPod in 4 years

By Austin Williams

Posted May 28 2019 01:20PM MST
Updated May 28 2019 01:30PM MST

The iPod changed the way we listened to music forever, and while Apple no longer prominently lists the device on the front page of their website anymore, they certainly haven't forgotten their roots. That is why Apple released the first iPod since 2015, and with a serious hardware upgrade.

Since the release of the first iPod in 2001, Apple has sold more than 400 million units.

While sales have dwindled since the release of the first iPhone, Apple hopes to attract a niche market of consumers looking for an affordable music device without having to shell out the big bucks for a brand-new iPhone, which can go for up to $1,000. class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/liberty-county-deputy-shot-in-cleveland" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pavol_1559144765230_7322960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pavol_1559144765230_7322960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pavol_1559144765230_7322960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pavol_1559144765230_7322960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pavol_1559144765230_7322960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspect&#x20;Pavol&#x20;Vido&#x20;&#x28;Harris&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police search for suspect who shot Liberty Co. deputy and 3 others</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/liberty-county-deputy-shot-in-cleveland" data-title="4 people, including deputy, shot in Cleveland area" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/liberty-county-deputy-shot-in-cleveland" addthis:title="4 people, including deputy, shot in Cleveland area" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/toddler-argues-jasmine-doesn-t-need-aladdin-to-see-the-world" > <h3>Toddler argues Jasmine doesn't need Aladdin to see the world</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment/toddler-argues-jasmine-doesn-t-need-aladdin-to-see-the-world" data-title="Toddler reviews "Aladdin"" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment/toddler-argues-jasmine-doesn-t-need-aladdin-to-see-the-world" addthis:title="Toddler reviews "Aladdin"" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-video" > <h3>Weather Forecast Video</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather/weather-forecast-video" data-title="Weather Forecast Video" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather/weather-forecast-video" addthis:title="Weather Forecast Video" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/couple-arrested-on-a-weapons-violation-near-grand-canyon_" > <h3>Couple arrested on a weapons violation near Grand Canyon</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/couple-arrested-on-a-weapons-violation-near-grand-canyon_" data-title="Couple arrested near Grand Canyon" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/couple-arrested-on-a-weapons-violation-near-grand-canyon_" addthis:title="Couple arrested near Grand Canyon" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/proposed-anti-eavesdropping-bill-in-california-aims-to-stop-alexa-google-home-from-recording-you" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/07/11/amazon%20alexa_1499780573999_3759977_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/07/11/amazon%20alexa_1499780573999_3759977_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/07/11/amazon%20alexa_1499780573999_3759977_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/07/11/amazon%20alexa_1499780573999_3759977_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/07/11/amazon%20alexa_1499780573999_3759977_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="File&#x20;photo&#x20;-&#x20;the&#x20;Amazon&#x20;Echo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Proposed 'anti-eavesdropping' bill in California aims to stop Alexa, Google Home from recording you</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/woman-fights-off-black-bear-who-gets-up-close-and-personal-in-rhode-island-officials-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/bear%20window_1559144667571.jpg_7323139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/bear%20window_1559144667571.jpg_7323139_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/bear%20window_1559144667571.jpg_7323139_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/bear%20window_1559144667571.jpg_7323139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/bear%20window_1559144667571.jpg_7323139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Narragansett&#x20;Animal&#x20;Control" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman fights off black bear who gets up close and personal in Rhode Island, officials say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/fbi-adds-ny-man-to-top-10-most-wanted-list" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/palmer_1559141108012_7323006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/palmer_1559141108012_7323006_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/palmer_1559141108012_7323006_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/palmer_1559141108012_7323006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/palmer_1559141108012_7323006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;say&#x20;Eugene&#x20;Palmer&#x2c;&#x20;left&#x2c;&#x20;shot&#x20;and&#x20;killed&#x20;his&#x20;daughter-in-law&#x2c;&#x20;Tammy&#x20;Palmer&#x2c;&#x20;right&#x2c;&#x20;before&#x20;fleeing&#x20;into&#x20;Harriman&#x20;State&#x20;Park&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Haverstraw&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FBI adds NY man to Top 10 Most Wanted list</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/bernie-says-he-ll-probably-raise-payroll-income-taxes-to-pay-for-medicare-for-all-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;candidate&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Bernie&#x20;Sanders&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;rally&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;capital&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;home&#x20;state&#x20;of&#x20;Vermont&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Montpelier&#x2c;&#x20;Vermont&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Eisen&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bernie says he'll probably raise payroll, income taxes to pay for 'Medicare for All'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Seen on TV | AM & PM</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 