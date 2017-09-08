STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Troy Gentry of 'Montgomery Gentry' dies in helicopter crash

Posted: Sep 08 2017 01:15PM MST

Updated: Sep 08 2017 01:24PM MST

(FOX 46 WJZY) - Troy Gentry, best known as part of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old. App users click here.

The crash happened near Flying W Airport in Medford, NJ, around 1 p.m. on Friday. The duo was scheduled to perform at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford.

Details of the crash are unknown.

Montgomery Gentry shared the sad news with fans on Facebook stating: "Troy Gentry's family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time."

