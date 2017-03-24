Officials: One dead after plane crashed into Georgia home

- A small private jet crashed into a home in a suburb just north of Atlanta early Friday evening.

"And I heard a plane and it sounded like it was flying really, really low and about the time I started to look and see where it was, there was a boom and huge explosion, and a large fireball," said Alexandria Watkins

Watkins was nearby working on a roof. He rushed down to see if he could help and when it became apparent that he couldn't, he started filming the immediate aftermath of the crash.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. The FAA said a Cessna Citation I aircraft headed to Fulton County Airport went down into a home in the Piedmont Hill subdivision in north Cobb County.

Some of the residents in the neighborhood said they witnessed the plane as it came down while they were hanging out in their backyard.

"I look up and I see a plane, i don't hear it, i just see it first, and I see it do a spin," said Hunter Scoggins. "It went over its nose and we just all covered our ears because we thought it would be loud."

"I noticed they were looking up in the sky and I see a plane going straight down, it was going down in a corkscrew fashion, it was really slow, I couldn't hear an engine," said John Perry.

A large black plume of smoke could be seen for miles the area of the crash.

Neighbors told FOX 5 News the family which lives in the home were at church at the time of the crash.

A Cessna Citation I aircraft is about 43 feet long with a 47 foot wingspan. The small-sized business jet can hold five passengers and two crew members.

