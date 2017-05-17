Police say mom had 2 kids during 100+ mph chase Facebook Instant Police say mom had 2 kids during 100+ mph chase It was a wild chase that lasted more than 10 miles at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. Senoia police said officers tried to pull a woman over for driving on a suspended license, but instead they said she took off.

Police said dash cam video shows the driver, 32-year-old Tameka Taylor, barreling down Highway 16 and forcing cars off the road. Police said the pursuit lasted 11 miles at speeds more than 100 miles an hour.

When the driver finally pulled over, officers ordered her to get out of the car. That is when Lt. James McCue noticed two small children in the back seat, a girl almost 4 years old and her two-year-old sister.

“The older daughter was standing up in the back seat, the youngest one was asleep and not restrained in the vehicle,” said Lt. McCue.

Lt. McCue swiftly moved from the stress of the pursuit to comforting two little girls.

“When I go around and opened the door she already had her arms up for me, I eventually put them in the back of my car and gave them stuffed animals and that calmed them down,” said Lt. McCue.

All of this happened Sunday May 14, Mother's Day. Police said this mom, 32-year-old Tameka Taylor, spent the afternoon in jail. She is charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Driving While License Suspended, Reckless Driving, and Child or Youth Restraint Not Used Properly.