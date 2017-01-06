STREAMING LIVE COVERAGE: 5 dead after Ft Lauderdale Airport shooting; ongoing active shooter alert

Recipes: Mini Greek pizza muffins, cranberry date pistachio balls

Posted:Jan 06 2017 03:25PM MST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 03:27PM MST

Mini Greek Pizza Muffins
2 Tbsp olive oil
2/3 cup red pepper, finely chopped
2/3 cup yellow onion, finely chopped
2/3 cup almond flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 Tbsp fresh oregano, chopped
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/3 cup almond milk (you can use any kind of milk)
1 large egg, well beaten
1/2 c crumbled feta
2 Tbsp tomato paste

  1. heat oil in skillet. Add onions and red pepper and sauté over medium heat for about 5 minutes until onions are tender. Take off heat and set aside
  2. preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a mini muffin tin with cooking spray (coconut oil spray is the best)
  3. whisk all dry ingredients together in a bowl.
  4. mix all wet ingredient together with pepper and onion mixture. Add the dry ingredients and stir well. Fill the prepare muffin tin 2/3 full.
  5. bake in oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown. Let sit and cool before removing.

Cranberry Date Pistachio Balls:
1 cup pitted dates, chopped
1/2 cup dried cranberries
3/4 cup shredded coconut, divided into two and set one bowl aside
1/3 cup pistachios
2 Tbsp flax seed
1/2 cup honey

  1. Mix all ingredients in bowl. Mix well.
  2. form into balls and roll in coconut to coat whole ball.
  3. place in fridge for at least 2 hours before serving. 

Courtesy of:
Chef Lauren Romanoff
773-606-7172
lbromanoff@yahoo.com


