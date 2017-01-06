Recipes: Mini Greek pizza muffins, cranberry date pistachio balls

Mini Greek Pizza Muffins

2 Tbsp olive oil

2/3 cup red pepper, finely chopped

2/3 cup yellow onion, finely chopped

2/3 cup almond flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 Tbsp fresh oregano, chopped

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/3 cup almond milk (you can use any kind of milk)

1 large egg, well beaten

1/2 c crumbled feta

2 Tbsp tomato paste

heat oil in skillet. Add onions and red pepper and sauté over medium heat for about 5 minutes until onions are tender. Take off heat and set aside preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a mini muffin tin with cooking spray (coconut oil spray is the best) whisk all dry ingredients together in a bowl. mix all wet ingredient together with pepper and onion mixture. Add the dry ingredients and stir well. Fill the prepare muffin tin 2/3 full. bake in oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown. Let sit and cool before removing.

Cranberry Date Pistachio Balls:

1 cup pitted dates, chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries

3/4 cup shredded coconut, divided into two and set one bowl aside

1/3 cup pistachios

2 Tbsp flax seed

1/2 cup honey

Mix all ingredients in bowl. Mix well. form into balls and roll in coconut to coat whole ball. place in fridge for at least 2 hours before serving.

Courtesy of:

Chef Lauren Romanoff

773-606-7172

lbromanoff@yahoo.com